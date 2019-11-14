A delightfully well-proportioned property

A beautiful countryside home, offering stunning views, is now on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Valleyview Cottage is an attractive country property with a range of outbuildings and adjoining paddock extending to 0.60 Ha (1.48 Acres) situated in a private and picturesque location commanding exceptional views over the Clyde Valley.

The property comprises of a traditional house with a substantial double garage and excellent selection of outbuildings located to the rear and attractive garden to the front of the property.

The property is accompanied by a well maintained grass paddock that lies to the South East of the main house and stands to provide an excellent parcel of amenity land within touching distance of Valleyview Cottage.

Valleyview Cottage lies one mile to the west of Braidwood and is accessed via privately owned shared access track and is of timber frame construction with rendered brick walls under a pitched tile roof.

The property also benefits from timber framed double glazed windows and oil fired central heating throughout. The house has a number of traditional features throughout and provides spacious accommodation over two levels. The accommodation and room dimensions are laid out in more detail within the floor plan.

Benefiting from a double bay car garage and a range of additional outbuildings located to the rear of the property and an attractive garden area to the front of the property, Valleyview Cottage provides an excellent opportunity to acquire a private yet picturesque rural property.

The property comprises –

Ground Floor: Entrance Vestibule with built in cupboard, double bedroom with built in cupboard, spacious sitting room with an electric fire, L-shaped fitted kitchen/diner, shower room, bathroom, utility room, spa room with timber cladding and flooring and in-situ hot tub and study.

First Floor: Two double bedrooms with part combed ceilings and built in wardrobe, one en-suite, single bedroom with part combed celling and family bathroom with bath, Toilet, decking area.

The garden ground to the front of the property creates an attractive backdrop to the house. The garden area includes an area of lawn accompanied by a small patio and decked landing providing unspoilt view over the Clyde Valley and surrounding countryside.

Located to the rear of the property and adjacent to the double garage is an additional area of garden which benefits from a range of attractive shrubbery and a selection of young and mature trees. Cast your eyes to the south east of the property and lying in wait is an attractive and well maintained grass paddock that provides an excellent and rare opportunity to acquire a block of amenity land perfectly suited to those with an equestrian interest or individuals looking to indulge in the rural lifestyle.

There is a useful range of outbuildings to the north west of the property comprising –

Workshop: Of pre-fabricated concrete panel construction under a pitched box profile roof with a concrete floor. Workshop two: Of timber construction under a pitched felt roof with a timber floor.

Storage shed: Of pre-fabricated concrete panel construction under a pitched box profile roof with a concrete floor.

The village of Crossford is about twp miles to the north east and offers a good range of local day to day amenities including convenience shops, whilst Lanark about five miles to the north west offers a wider range of facilities including secondary schooling, doctor and dentist surgeries, a hospital, leisure facilities and excellent shopping.

Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports are both accessible within one hour’s drive offering regular domestic shuttle and international flights.

The property is within easy commuting distance of Glasgow about 25 miles and the central belt with railway stations located in nearby Lanark and Carluke within about six miles and providing regular services to the city centre and beyond. Glasgow is also considered as one of the UK’s premier shopping destinations as well as offering an excellent range of restaurants, theatres, galleries, clubs and private schooling.

South Lanarkshire is one of Scotland’s most diverse counties combining all the advantages of a prosperous urban economy with a beautiful rural landscape and rich cultural heritage. Positioned in the heart of the central lowlands, the area is ideally located to allow its inhabitants to enjoy the full benefits of the excellent rail and road links to the rest of Scotland and the UK.

There are a number of excellent leisure and outdoor opportunities within the surrounding area including a number of good golf courses whilst the Ayrshire coastline is also easily accessible providing world famous facilities at Prestwick, Turnberry and Royal Troon. There are many opportunities for game sports in the area and the county has some excellent salmon and trout fishing locally.

The agents will consider offers over £300,000.

For more information click HERE.