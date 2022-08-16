Isle of Skye Candle Company buys Aros Centre

THE Isle of Skye Candle Company is getting ready to reopen more of the Aros Centre in Portree after buying the site.

The firm is turning the centre into a factory and visitors’ centre.

The candle maker said that the project would revitalise the centre’s community facilities, which include a cinema and theatre, café, restaurant, shop, and training room.

Economic development body Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) is pumping £441,000 into the £2.3 million project.

The business, which was founded 12 years ago, already has five of its own shops, and supplies candles to 150 other stores, as well as House of Bruar and Wholefoods.

Creating a factory at the Aros Centre is expected to secure 24 jobs.

Raghnall Robertson, director at Isle of Skye Candle Company, said: “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of the Aros Centre, which will allow us to keep pace with our growth as we begin to move into export markets worldwide.

“Thanks to the investment from HIE and our long-standing banking partners, Virgin Money [formerly Clydesdale Bank], we have been lucky enough to create a high-end facility that we hope will be as beneficial to the community as it is popular with visitors.”

He added: “After a short period of closure, we opened our pop-up cafe and shop in April, which has done really well whilst the main renovations are ongoing.

“We expect the shop and restaurant to be fully open by the end of August, before moving our production facilities a month or so later.

“One of the main drivers for our business has always been to provide good employment on Skye and the purchase and development of the new centre will secure and create many jobs across a broad range of sectors.”

