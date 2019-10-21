The perfect guide to help interior designers start up

A Scottish couple have launched the first ever online business toolbox created specifically for interior designers.

Sheena and John Mason-White have created Your Interior Business, to address the stark lack of business training for new interior designers, and provides the skills and confidence designers need to build successful, profitable businesses.

Against the backdrop of Decorex, the biggest and highest esteemed interior design show in the UK, Sheena and John launched Your Interior Business.

Having both worked professionally in interior design for many years (in aviation and residential design), Sheena and John are addressing a huge issue within the interior design community – at interior design college, you learn all of the art, but none of the business.

Award winning interiors blogger Cate St Hill attended the launch of the new company.

She addressed the crowd, and said: ‘I think this is something which is very much needed in the interior design community. I would have benefitted hugely from a resource like Your Interior Business when I was starting out with my blog and it would have given me the confidence to start a lot sooner!’

Eager to give back to their community, Sheena and John have spent the last year using their expertise in business, interior design, and coaching to perfect Your Interior Business to suit the needs of new interior design entrepreneurs and seasoned designers alike.

John said: ‘We started this company to give interior designers the confidence to use their skills and talents to create successful, profitable interior design businesses — but more importantly, to change people’s lives for the better.’

Having already seen a surge in registration since their launch at Decorex earlier in October, Your Interior Business has big plans for the future, with blogger ambassadorships, television shows, and podcasts in the pipeline.

Sheena added: ‘We want to help people to thrive and make real, prosperous careers which they can shape around their lives and not the other way around.”

