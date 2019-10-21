There’s a soup-er new range on the way this autumn

Scottish food favourites Baxters has launched a brand-new range of Super-licious Soup Pots for those looking for a fulfilling and nourishing lunch to brighten up the working week this autumn.

Stepping into new territory for the brand, Baxters Soup Pots will be available in four delicious variants and will launch exclusively into Waitrose stores across the UK this October

The Soup Pots will be introduced in four vibrant flavours including Thai Chicken and Coconut with Fiery Ginger, Creamy Tomato with Tomato Chunks, Minestrone and Smoked Bacon with Orzo Pasta and Pumpkin and Sweet Potato with Warming Spices.

Bringing convenience without any compromise on flavour, Baxters Super-licious Soup Pots are bursting with hearty goodness and the perfect serve for a light lunch or a warming accompaniment to a sandwich or salad as the colder months arrive. They can be easily microwaved, all include one of your five a day and are 98% recyclable.

In true Baxters style, the range has been created by its very own chef Darren Sivewright. Using the same high-quality ingredients and methods the Baxters brand is synonymous with, the chef has created a selection of flavours to appeal to everyone.

Darren Sivewright, head chef at Baxters Food Group, said: ‘We set out to create a modern and exciting range of flavours. By putting a twist on some of our classic favourites our Soup Pots offer something different that’s convenient, flavoursome and warming this autumn.’

Baxters Super-licious Soup Pots will also be available online from Ocado from November 2019.

To find out more visit baxters.com