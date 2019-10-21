The Mod flag passes from Glasgow to Inverness

The Royal National Mòd flag was passed from Glasgow to Inverness, at the massed choir closing event of the 2019 Glasgow Mòd.

The symbolic flag ceremony represents the handing over of the prestigious annual Gaelic event from Glasgow to Inverness – as the Highland capital and the Inverness Mòd organising committee prepares to welcome the event in 2020.

Depute Provost of Inverness Cllr Graham Ross was presented the Mòd flag on the steps of Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall by the chair of Glasgow Mòd 2019 Donald-Iain Brown and An Comunn Gàidhealach President, Allan Campbell.

Highland Council chief executive, Donna Manson and Cllr Alister Mackinnon, chair of Highland Council’s Gaelic Strategy Implementation Group were also in attendance.

Depute Provost Ross said: ‘It was really moving to hear the massed choir close the Glasgow Mòd and an honour and a privilege to receive the Royal National Mòd flag for the City of Inverness.

‘It will be six years since the Mòd was last held in Inverness and we are looking forward to its return to the region. Highland Council is committed to the development of the Gaelic language and the flagship Royal National Mòd is most welcome to Inverness. We wish An Comunn Gàidhealach and the local organising committee every success with the 2020 Mòd.’

The Highland Council’s Gaelic Strategy Implementation Fund commits £40,000 annually to An Comunn Gàidhealach on the condition that the Mòd comes to the Highlands every 3 years. The Inverness Common Good Fund is also supporting the Mòd in Inverness with £17,500 committed.