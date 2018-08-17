The incredible transformation of this Georgian property

When Julie Allan and her family moved into their property on Edinburgh’s Gillespie Street, it bore very little resemblance to the family home that it is today.

The house had been an HMO and was decidedly unloved.

The Allans got the keys just before Christmas and only had time to paint the walls and hastily decorate a tree in time for the big day.

‘I’m naturally quite pared back in my choice of interior style,’ says Julie. ‘But this is a Georgian house and that just didn’t suit the character of the building.’

So after scraping off at least 15 layers of old paint and wallpaper Julie could eventually start transforming the house.

The cosy living room features a grey palette, but succeeds in remaining light and airy.

Flashes of mustard in the soft furnishings and armchairs, which came from Made, provide colour.

The solid oak floors, stripped press door and intricate cornicing ensure that the room retains a period feel.

‘It was important to make this a family home,’ says Julie. ‘Although I wanted to retain the Georgian feel of the house I didn’t want it to be a museum.’

Julie sourced lots of bits and bobs for her home, including the lovely over mantle mirror from Tipi, a shop in Bruntsfield that Julie regularly frequents with her children Oliver and Bella.

The striking staircase – which is lit by a large window looking out over the convent behind and Julie’s very peaceful neighbours – leads up to the master bedroom and dining room on the first floor.

The fireplace and wardrobes in the master bedroom were gumtree finds.

‘You can get great bargains on gumtree and these old pieces work perfectly in a period property,’ says Julie. They also work beautifully with Julie’s great grandfather’s writing bureau which sits in the corner.

Up another flight of stairs the children’s rooms are decorated in a neutral palette but with their choices of brightly coloured and animal print soft furnishings to add their own personal touches.

The family bathroom is a tranquil space with the only pattern being cleverly used on the floor tiles to ensure that once you are in the tub there is nothing to distract you from relaxation.

The walls throughout Julie’s home are graced by her own photography, particularly striking are her monochrome images of New York city.

Julie has created a perfect family home in a great area of the capital with lots of green spaces, restaurants, shops and bars and is now ready for her next challenge.

4 Gillespie Street is currently on the market.