Skyran Candle Company launches Christmas collection

At Skyran Candle Company, we are dedicated to quality home fragrance products, which are kind to our bodies and to our planet. We use natural wax and the finest fragrance oil in all our products to create a truly luxurious experience.

As a husband-and-wife team, we launched our business in the spring while staying in Orkney. Both of us had job offers rescinded as a result of the financial effects of the covid-19 lockdown; this presented us with a unique opportunity to explore sustainable and safer home fragrances, an interest of Catriona’s beforehand, which we were able to develop into a business.

The first order of business was a name, and after a few names were floated, we settled on the Orcadian word “Skyran” – which means “glittering” or “to shine brightly” – which we thought was quite an apt name for a candle company! Afterwards, we established a few fragrances that we really love, and we hope you do too!

Skyran products are hand poured in Edinburgh and inspired by the natural beauty of the Orkney Islands. This provided the inspiration behind our first collection, which is based on the changing Orkney seasons, each of the fragrances represents how Orkney moves from season to season. From the long, cold nights of the winter to the bright spring, to the long summer days and into the harvest of autumn we have all the home fragrances you need – all year round.

We are also very excited to announce that we have recently launched our Christmas collection. Our selection of candles, diffusers and wax melts will be the perfect gift this Christmas. We will also package it in a beautiful gift box so it takes the wrapping pressure off you! Please order as soon as possible in order to get your gifts delivered before Christmas.

We hope that you enjoy our products as much as we do!

Ruaridh & Catriona,

Creators of Skyran Candle Company