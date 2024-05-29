Georgian country house with tennis court and orchard hits the market for less than £1 million

A 19th century Georgian country house with stunning period features, a tennis court and an orchard, has hit the market for less than £1 million.

Invererne House, in Moray, sits over four storeys, on beautiful grounds of about six acres.

The grade A-listed country house dating from 1818 having been built by an Australian Army Colonel, General William Grant, on the site of a former house called Tannachy, which had belonged to the Tulloch family from the 16th to 18th centuries.

The house has six bedrooms, three reception rooms, and five attic rooms. The reception hall with its impressive cantilevered staircase, provides an elegant welcom.

On the ground floor there is a drawing room and dining room, whilse to the rear is a cosy sitting room.

Among the many period features of this house are the south facing astragalled windows which overlook the garden.

‘Located a short distance to the north of Forres and with easy access to town, the railway station, Inverness airport and of course the stunning Moray coastline, Invererne House is positioned in a private yet very accessible setting,’ said Rod Christie from sellers Galbraith.

‘The popular village of Findhorn is very close by and attracts visitors from across the world.

‘Invererne House offers all that one would hope for from a country house of this age and character including tall corniced ceilings, open fireplaces and wonderful grand south facing rooms.

‘It is a most attractive house which will appeal to families in particular with the extensive six-acre grounds opening up wonderful opportunities to those with green fingers.’

The house is surrounded by beautiful private grounds which extend to about 6.6 acres with areas of lawn flanked by mature woodland, a productive orchard, a hard-surfaced tennis court and a stone built bothy with scope for development.

Invererne House is for sale through Galbraith for a guide price of £850,000.

