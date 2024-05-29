Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Edinburgh Playhouse

Fiona Bennett relives the childhood joy of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

‘This musical marvel will leave you feeling happy and entertained. A lively and polished performance, it’s a must see.’

★★★★

It’s been a long time since I have seen Chitty Chitty Bang Bang the film, and in all honesty, I had forgotten much of the storyline.

So I was delighted to get to relive some of that childhood joy when I saw a recent production in Edinburgh.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children, the show features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Adam Garcia, playing Caractacus Potts, and Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts gave strong and amusing performances.

All of the singers’ voices filled the room, but none quite like Fox as Grandpa.

Adam Garcia recently received rave reviews as Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler’s Wells hit production of 42nd Street.

His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles.

He also recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.

The star attraction was of course the car. Lifted into the air with a stunning starry background, the audience was not disappointed.

Elaine C. Smith dazzled in the role of The Childcatcher. Her rendition of the character was less terrifying than the film, but still gave my 12-year-old reason to hide behind her hands.

The energy of the cast, whose flamboyant costumes were very in keeping with the lively performance, really spilled over into the audience.

It was easy to see how invested the audience was in the characters and everyone interacted with the performances.

I don’t remember anyone dancing to Samba in the movie, but it was highly entertaining during the show.

This musical marvel will leave you feeling happy and entertained. A lively and polished performance, it’s a must see.

