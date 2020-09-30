Scotland’s first drive-through apple harvest

THE National Trust for Scotland’s Pitmedden Garden near Ellon held what’s been heralded as the nation’s first drive-through apple harvest at the weekend.

Around 400 kilograms of apples and pears were sold to guests in 112 cars.

Monique Lanz, visitor services supervisor at Pimedden Garden, said: “Our apple day is the most popular event in our calendar and we usually welcome thousands of excited apple enthusiastsat this time of year.

“With the produce ready bagged, we were glad to offer a covid-safe way for the public to enjoy our wonderfully fresh produce.”

Lanz added: “Our dedicated gardeners, who have been tending to the apple trees all year round, were glad to see so many cars turn up.

“They work extremely hard to make sure that Pitmedden Garden’s apple crop is successful and of high quality and that people can enjoy it for years to come.

“We rely on donations and the support of our visitors to be able to run events like this and the support we received at yesterday’s apple event really shows the strength of people supporting their community at an uncertain time.”

Pitmedden’s “Great Garden” dates back to 1675 when it was laid out by Sir Alexander Seton.

In the 1950s, the trust recreated the garden, based on 17th-century plans of the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

