Botanics invites heroes to lights show

HEROES from the emergency services are being invited to the opening of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s Christmas lights display.

Some 200 “Blue Light” card holders will be asked to come along to the launch of the trail, which will be open for 32 nights.

Regius Keeper Simon Milne said: “The opening of Christmas at the Botanics is always a highlight in our calendar, but never more so than this year.

“It not only forms an important part of our 350th anniversary celebrations but presents an opportunity for some much need festivity as we near the end of a difficult year for everyone.

“A year that has intensified the interdependencies of the health of people and the health of the environment.

“The festive trail not only helps us showcase and accentuate botanical diversity, but it also reinforces the beauty of nature and the importance of conservation in the race against time against the growing impact of the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis.”

Jonathan Marks, chief development director at Raymond Gubbay, a division of Sony Music, which promotes Christmas at the Botanics, added: “This year hasn’t been easy and, as one of a handful of festive celebrations able to still be held in Edinburgh, it is great to be able to provide some light relief and share seasonal cheer.

“We want to keep the festive spirit alive in Edinburgh, and we’re pleased to be able to return with a host of festive family favourites and world-first installations that will make for a truly magical night.”

The trail runs from 26 November 2020 to 3 January 2021.

