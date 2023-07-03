Garage in Edinburgh converted into immaculate one bedroom flat up for sale

From the outside this garage looks like any other in the Scottish capital.

But a closer inspection reveals an unsuspecting living space, crammed into just 43 sq metres – which is now on the market for £300,000.

The property, on Woodburn Terrace in desirable Morningside, stands beside a row of car parking garages having been converted into a ‘immaculate’ flat.

The former driveway leads up to a modern front door and inside the flat consists of an open plan living/dining room and kitchen space, and one bedroom.

It also has a minimalistic white-tiled bathroom complete with a bathtub and overhead shower.

On the market for offers over £290,000 with Deans Properties, the flat is at least £20,000 more than the price of three bedroom houses currently also on sale in places like Midlothian.

Dean Properties said: ‘This immaculately presented main door flat is situated in the ever-desirable district of Morningside in the South of Edinburgh.

‘This prime location offers excellent local shops and amenities, transport links to the city centre and is within walking distance of Blackford Hill and the Meadows.’

