Auchreoch: Land where Robert the Bruce’s army disposed of their weapons 700 years ago for sale

It’s where Robert the Bruce’s army disposed of their weapons after their defeat at the Battle of Dalrigh more than 700 years ago.

But now Auchreoch, an extensive area of land lying within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, has gone on the market for £2 million.

In the northern section of Auchreoch lies ‘Lochan nan Arm’ which translates to ‘Lochan of the Weapons’.

This lochan is said to be where Robert the Bruce’s army hastily disposed of their weapons following the 1306 battle against Clan MacDougall of Argyll, who were allies of Clan Comyn and the English.

Auchreoch comprises a block of hill land extending to approximately 1520.31 acres in total and is situated approximately 2.7 miles to the north-west of the village of Crianlarich, Perthshire.

Within the land there is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation. Auchreoch offers a superb natural capital as well as sporting potential.

‘The sale of Auchreoch offers a fantastic opportunity for interested parties to own a slice of Scotland in one of the country’s finest scenic settings within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park,’ said Iain Paterson, who is handling the sale for Galbraith.

‘The woodland at Auchreoch, together with the extensive hill ground, offers a superb position and great opportunity for potential enhancement and diversification projects with a Natural Capital focus.

‘Be it woodland creation, eco-tourism related enterprises, re-wilding, conservation and bio-diversity enhancement orientated projects or such similar focused interests, all subject to obtaining the required permissions.

‘Auchreoch also offers the potential for sporting interests, with the possibility of Red, Roe and grouse shooting.’

There are two parcels of woodland which comprise productive planting and native regeneration.

The parcel of more productive woodland lies in the centre of the property and extends to approximately 80 acres (33 hectares) and consists of semi mature woodland planted.

In the west of the property is a beautiful area of naturally regenerated native pine forest, Coille Coire Chuilc, which has been classified as a Site of Special Scientific Interest .

This area extends to approximately 320 acres and within this forest is a tributary to the River Tay which is a Special Area of Conservation.