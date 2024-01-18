People’s Palace gets £850,000 National Lottery funding

The renovations are expected to cost £35.9m in total, with the development phase set to take around 16 months.

It will lead to a Heritage Fund application to secure an additional £6.65m of support, which would be among the largest Heritage award made to a single project in Scotland.

‘For 126 years the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens has been one of Glasgow’s most treasured spaces, but it is now in need of significant investment,’ said Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life.

‘This announcement of Heritage Fund support is wonderful and crucial to breathing new life into the museum. While there is still work to be done to secure additional external funding, we can now move forward with this exciting project to restore, re-imagine, and improve a much-loved cultural and historical asset.

‘We will use all we have learned about engaging with communities, developing innovative digital technology, and designing accessible spaces, to celebrate the people of Glasgow and tell the city’s stories in a world-class, accessible, and sustainable museum.

‘This will bring a wealth of social and economic benefits to the people in the East End of Glasgow and beyond.’

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: ‘I am delighted we are supporting this inspiring project, which is not only about redeveloping a much-loved building, but also rediscovering the story of Glasgow and putting the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens back in the heart of local communities.’