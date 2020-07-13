Maggie’s funding boost from Christie’s auction

AUCTION house Christie’s will launch an online sale on Wednesday to raise money for Maggie’s cancer support centres.

Works have been donated for the auction by artists including David Bailey, Antony Gormley, and the estate of Lucian Freud.

Sandy Nairne, former director of the National Portrait Gallery and now chair of Maggie’s art group, said: “These donated works are a magnificent response from artists, designers and architects to the vital needs of Maggie’s in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The beautiful works generously donated to the auction represent the light and warmth of the centres and a determination to ensure they can serve everyone who needs them.”

Maggie’s opened its first centre in Edinburgh in 1996 and now has 26 sites in the UK and overseas, with a further four being built or planned.

