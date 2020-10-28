Mackintosh and Knox lead Lyon & Turnbull auction

WORKS by designers Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Archibald Knox are among the lots going under the hammer next week at Lyon & Turnbull’s decorative arts auction.

The sale includes a previously unrecorded oak gate-leg table by Mackintosh, which dates from around 1910, when – in addition to the famous commissions for Miss Cranston’s tearooms in Glasgow – Mackintosh created a series of pieces for decorator William Douglas, his friend and collaborator.

Knox’s designs for Liberty & Co, the department store in London, included its “Tudric” and “Cymric” ranges.

His fans include Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

The online auction takes place on 2 and 3 November.

