George Leslie Hunter paintings at Bonhams’ Scottish art sale

TWELVE paintings by Scottish Colourist George Leslie Hunter are going under the hammer at Bonhams’ Scottish art sale in Edinburgh on 19 October.

The collection was assembled by Hunter’s cousin, Arthur Leyden, and is being sold by the descendants of Leyden’s daughter, Peggie.

The paintings coming up for auction include The Blue Teacup, a work from 1928 or 1929, which is expected to fetch between £80,000 and £120,000.

Bonhams said: “Over the short space of two decades, the art of Scottish Colourist George Leslie Hunter progressed from profound shock in 1908 at the avant-garde art of Picasso and Matisse, to forging ahead in modern colour, form, and perspective.

“The paintings in the collection of his cousin, Arthur Leyden, are testament to that remarkable artistic journey.

“Each picture has a unique place and a story to tell.”

The auction house added: “In Arthur’s later years, he moved to France to live with his daughter Peggie, bringing this rare intact picture collection with him.

“These paintings have been at the heart of the Leyden family since Hunter painted them.

“With Peggie remaining the only person for many decades within living memory of Hunter and his art, her wish too was to ensure that this unique collection be celebrated as part of Hunter’s wonderful artistic legacy.”

