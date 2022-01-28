Rhubarb and heather gin launched for Valentine’s Day

The Isle of Barra Distillery is feeling romantic with its latest release.

This Valentine’s Isle of Barra Distillery are delighted to launch the Sealed with a Kiss Limited Edition Rhubarb & Heather Gin Liqueur.

Michael and Katie Morrison, Isle of Barra Distillers Founders, are delighted with their creation.

They said: ‘While crafting our Rhubarb and Heather Gin Liqueur last year, we knew it was something special. And something special deserves to be shared with your special someone.’

Available today at midday from Isleofbarradistillers.com, priced £20. Free delivery is available until Monday January 31 at midnight.

From here, the price shall increase to £22 per bottle with £4 delivery per bottle.