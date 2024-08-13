Credit: PAUL STEWART & JENNIFER ROBERTSON
Fringe Review: Margolyes & Dickens The Best Bits

August 13, 2024 | ,

Ailsa Bath enjoys this ‘brilliant’ performance from Miriam Margolyes.

★★★★

 

Knowing Miriam mainly from her salacious chat shows, Harry Potter cameo and regular appearances with Graham Norton, I wasn’t prepared for the incredible acting skills she brought to the stage in this bravura one-woman show.

Despite being a solo performance, this enthralling show truly felt like we were seeing a full cast of Dickens characters.

She shone a light on a variety of lesser known characters with her marvellous accents and skills, moving between well-known characters with astonishing alacrity. Seeing really was believing.

The acting, however, was not the only attraction. The second portion of the show was an audience-led Q&A session, which is were the magic really happened.

Miriam was brutally honest, delightfully shocking and very funny as we have all come to expect from her.

It was so brilliant that I can’t help but wish for more of her conversation and less of her acting. She left us with an encouragement to be kind and truthful and memories of a fabulous show.

Pleasance at EICC – Pentland
Aug 13-15.

