Fringe Review: Margolyes & Dickens The Best Bits

Knowing Miriam mainly from her salacious chat shows, Harry Potter cameo and regular appearances with Graham Norton, I wasn’t prepared for the incredible acting skills she brought to the stage in this bravura one-woman show.

Despite being a solo performance, this enthralling show truly felt like we were seeing a full cast of Dickens characters.

She shone a light on a variety of lesser known characters with her marvellous accents and skills, moving between well-known characters with astonishing alacrity. Seeing really was believing.

The acting, however, was not the only attraction. The second portion of the show was an audience-led Q&A session, which is were the magic really happened.