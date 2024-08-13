Fringe Review: Margolyes & Dickens The Best Bits

Ailsa Bath enjoys this ‘brilliant’ performance from Miriam Margolyes.
★★★★
Knowing Miriam mainly from her salacious chat shows, Harry Potter cameo and regular appearances with Graham Norton, I wasn’t prepared for the incredible acting skills she brought to the stage in this bravura one-woman show.
Despite being a solo performance, this enthralling show truly felt like we were seeing a full cast of Dickens characters.
She shone a light on a variety of lesser known characters with her marvellous accents and skills, moving between well-known characters with astonishing alacrity. Seeing really was believing.
The acting, however, was not the only attraction. The second portion of the show was an audience-led Q&A session, which is were the magic really happened.
Miriam was brutally honest, delightfully shocking and very funny as we have all come to expect from her.
It was so brilliant that I can’t help but wish for more of her conversation and less of her acting. She left us with an encouragement to be kind and truthful and memories of a fabulous show.
Aug 13-15.
