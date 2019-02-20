Weekend mornings can be Friday night at Ivy on the Square

Saturday and Sunday mornings are set to become the new Friday night, thanks to The Ivy on the Square’s new DJ brunch series.

It’s a chance to enjoy a fun-filled yet glamorous catch-up with friends at the weekend with Champagne brunch and a live set from some of Edinburgh’s top DJs.

The DJ brunch series launches Saturday, 23 February with Garry Spence taking to the decks on the ground floor from noon until 4pm, where he’ll be playing a funky soulful mix to kick off the new series of daytime sessions. Spence is also the presenter of the popular drivetime show on Capital FM.

The DJ sets add an extra layer of enjoyment to the brasserie’s ever-popular and delicious brunch menu, making it the perfect city-centre spot to start weekend adventures in Edinburgh. Guests will find a host of classic dishes served in The Ivy on the Square’s signature style.

Opt for the Eggs Benedict and chips, served with pulled honey roast ham and rich hollandaise sauce, or try the avocado and spinach on toasted English muffins with poached hen’s eggs. For those with a sweet tooth, The Ivy on the Square’s hot buttermilk pancakes with fresh berries, Greek yogurt and strawberry sauce is a must.

To add sparkle to brunch, The Ivy Collection’s own Champagne is the perfect way to toast to the weekend. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of brunch cocktails, from the classic Bloody Mary to the sophisticated Strawberry Spritz, a sparkling strawberry and vanilla cocktail topped with Ivy champagne.

For more of a party atmosphere, The Ivy on the Square will also be launching Saturday evening DJ sessions from 7pm to midnight, beginning 23 February, with Thursday and Friday evening sessions set to launch soon.

The Ivy on the Square’s weekend brunch menu is available from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The Ivy on the Square is based at 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

For more information and bookings, visit theivyedinburgh.com