The gin invasion of whisky’s heartland

A gin festival is being launch this summer in the heart of Scotland’s most famous and prolific malt whisky-producing region.

The team behind the Spirit of Speyside brand, which already stages the highly successful spirits events, is now celebrating the area’s rapidly-growing gin industry.

Spirit of Speyside: The Gin Experience takes place from July 12 to 14 and will offer a unique opportunity to taste locally produced gin and meet the makers.

The Spirit of Speyside: The Gin Experience will take place at different venues across the region and includes a flagship event at historic Gordon Castle Walled Garden in Fochabers – which produces its own line of gin – on Saturday 13th July.

This event will offer guests an opportunity to enjoy locally produced gins, sample local produce and meet the makers, all in the surroundings of Gordon Castle Walled Garden, with The Dowans Hotel joining them in the evening to add a different dimension.

While it’s traditionally known as the malt whisky capital of the world, Speyside has seen a significant upsurge in gin production in recent years, with 13 new brands setting up in the local area.

Festival chairman James Campbell said the Speyside region had established itself as a driving force in Scottish gin production as a home to both household names and small craft distillers.

He said: “It’s been impossible to ignore the huge growth in gin production in recent years and we are incredibly proud of the high-quality product being made here on Speyside.

“Our rich heritage and tradition in the art of distilling has fuelled the knowledge and skill of these producers, who are creating some of the best gin that Scotland has to offer.

“Just as the drinks industry in Speyside is diversifying, we felt the time was right for Spirit of Speyside to evolve and add another string to its bow.

“We have been running the internationally acclaimed Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival for 20 years – and more recently the food and drink event Spirit of Speyside: Distilled – so visitors know the quality of our events and that they will be in for something very special.

“We anticipate that in the early years the event will attract a relatively local audience, but we hope that one day The Gin Experience will grow to be every bit as popular as our flagship event.

“We believe this event is one of a kind in that it brings together an entire region with different events in different towns over the course of three days.”

Avva, Caorunn, El-gin, Gordon Castle and Red Door, are among the brands that will be serving up drinks and cocktails, with music and masterclasses to be revealed at a later date.

Tickets for The Gin Experience, which are £20, are now on sale at www.speysideginexperience.com. Transport options are available for an additional charge but be quick as places are limited.