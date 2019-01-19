Tasty haggis bon bons – but for one day only
Diners can celebrate Burns Night in style this year at Edinburgh’s The Ivy on the Square.
For one day only, Friday 25 January, the brasserie will be offering a special cocktail and Scottish-inspired nibbles to help diners commemorate the Bard’s birthday.
The Tim’rous Beastie is a cocktail Rabbie Burns himself would be proud of, with a warming mix of Naked Grouse whisky, ginger liqueur, cranberry juice and grenadine. Available all day for £7.50, the limited-edition cocktail is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly January evening.
If you aren’t going for a full Burns Supper this year, but still fancy tucking into Scotland’s national dish on Burns Night, opt for The Ivy on the Square’s special haggis bon bons (£4.95).
The Lathallan haggis, freshly made just outside Edinburgh, is shaped into bite-sized bon bons and rolled in Scottish oatmeal, served with a mouthwatering malt whisky and wholegrain mustard mayonnaise.
Guests can enjoy haggis bon bons as a bar snack along with their Tim’rous Beastie cocktail, or as a starter to kick off lunch or dinner in the restaurant on 25 January.