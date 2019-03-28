Store marks 25 years in Scotland as Kiltwalk partner

Supermarket ALDI is marking its 25th anniversary celebrations in Scotland by becoming Kiltwalk’s official supermarket partner for 2019.

ALDI will be responsible for fuelling over 20,000 Kiltwalkers that are set to take part in events across Scotland to raise money for 1160 Scottish charities.

2019 marks 25 years since ALDI opened its first Scottish store, and in celebration of this anniversary 25 ALDI employees will be entering each of the four events to raise money for its long-term charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

The announcement comes ahead of the first Kiltwalk of the year, set to take place in Glasgow on 28 April. Last year, 20,082 walkers helped to raise £3.6million for 1,156 charities across Scotland. A 40% top-up by The Hunter Foundation brought the impressive total to more than £5 million.

As part of the sponsorship deal ALDI will be suppling a bumper shopping list which will include 20,000 apples and bananas, 35,000 cereal bars and 25,000 packs of jelly babies!

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: ‘We’re very proud to announce this new partnership with Kiltwalk, and to be able to support the thousands of Kiltwalkers who will be taking part in events across the country this year. These events raise an astonishing amount of money every year for charities across Scotland, and we are privileged to be able to do our bit to help keep everyone’s energy topped up as they raise money for charities close to their hearts.

‘As we celebrate ALDI’s 25th anniversary in Scotland, it is also fitting that 25 of my ALDI colleagues will be entering each of the four events this year to help raise money for our charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.’

Paul Cooney, CEO, Kiltwalk added: ‘They say “An Army Marches On Its Stomach” and who better to look after our Kiltwalk heroes than the UK’s fastest growing supermarket, ALDI.

‘We are so pleased that ALDI is Kiltwalk’s official Supermarket Partner for 2019 and I look forward to seeing the ALDI Team out in force at our events raising funds for a life changing charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.’

ALDI first began supporting Teenage Cancer Trust in January 2017 and is aiming to raise £5 million for the charity over five years. Teenage Cancer Trust delivers world-class cancer care and support to young people diagnosed with cancer aged 13 to 24.

It works in partnership with the NHS to provide highly-trained expert staff and specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK. The charity is there at every stage from diagnosis, through treatment and after treatment. It also brings young people with cancer together so they can support each other.

The partnership with Kiltwalk builds on ALDI’s commitment to supporting communities across Scotland. Since launching in 2016 the ALDI Scottish Sports Fund has supported 250 clubs across Scotland with funding of more than £140,000, and over the past two years its Supermarket Sweep programme has so far raised more than £5,000 for Foodbanks across Scotland.

Registration for 2019 Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk is now open. Events will take place on:

• 28 April in Glasgow

• 2 June in Aberdeen

• 18 August in Dundee

• 15 September in Edinburgh

For more information about the Kiltwalk, or to register, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.