Scots rugby stars try their hand as mix masters

Eden Mill, the official gin of Scottish Rugby, has released a light-hearted video of Scottish rugby stars Adam Hastings and Blair Kinghorn making cocktails inspired by the Six Nations.

Guided by an expert Eden Mill mixologist, the tongue-in-cheek video shows the formidable rugby twosome learning how to make cocktails which take their namesakes from those competing in the tournament.

From the Cider Mill – a scrumptious Irish inspired cocktail and homage to the increase in popularity of Irish craft ciders, to the cocktail that salutes a famous welsh confectionary, the Bara Brith – Adam and Blair are seen muddling jams, shaking Boston glasses and garnishing perfectly balanced tipples.

Rugby fans attending home matches at BT Murrayfield will be able to order the opposing nation inspired cocktail, exclusively available in ready-to-drink cans from the Eden Mill Gin Bar in the West Fan Village.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘We’re excited to support another exciting Six Nations and know that gin and rugby fans alike will enjoy our Six Ways to Serve cocktail list either at matches or shaking them up from the comfort of their own homes.

6 Ways To Serve With Eden Mill x Scottish Rugby As the Official Gin of Scottish Rugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, Eden Mill and Scottish Rugby have teamed up to create six cocktails inspired by the competing teams in the Guinness 6 Nations Tournament. Watch Eden Mill's expert mixologist and Scottish Rugby players Adam Hastings and Blair Kinghorn ditch their boots and become mixologist's for the day! Look out for a new cocktail release each week! 👀#SixWaysToServe Posted by Eden Mill on Friday, 1 February 2019

‘It was great to see Blair and Adam take part in a fun, light-hearted video – they definitely seemed to enjoy learning how to make each of the cocktails!’

Kicking off with Scotland v Italy is the Love Bellini (£6.20 / 6.9% ABV) a gin-based cocktail using the brand-new Love Gin Liqueur. Also joining the line out, are the Welsh and Irish cocktails sure to delight fans.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at BT Murrayfield early to enjoy a pre-match gin at the Eden Mill Gin Bar where the full Eden Mill gin and tonic and Mixology Project ranges are available.

For a step-by-step guide on how to create the tournament cocktails at home, visit Eden Mill’s Instagram page.