Rugby legend is new face of Scotch cream liqueur

Scotch cream liqueur has added a kick to its six-week festive campaign by teaming up with Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings OBE.

Magnum has appointed the famous full-back as its brand ambassador in the run up to this year’s Christmas party season.

As part of his new role, Gavin is providing the voiceover for Magnum’s first major TV advertisement Where Two Forces Meet, which premieres on STV in Scotland tonight (Monday). The ad showcases Magnum’s unique fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream, as well as its distinctive sleek packaging.

Magnum’s superior ingredients and contemporary design set it apart from traditional liqueurs. It is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Magnum is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh by the award-winning BenRiach Distillery Company Ltd.

Magnum director, Lee Schofield, said: ‘We’re really excited to have teamed up with Gavin as part of our UK-wide Christmas campaign. As one of Scotland’s finest rugby players and a single malt Scotch whisky enthusiast, Gavin is the perfect match for our brand.

‘Gavin’s personality and sporting status resonates across each of Magnum’s major markets, including the UK, South Africa and Canada. We’ve just launched in Ontario and British Columbia and our TV ad has got us off to a flying start, with Gavin helping to generate brand awareness and consumer interest in one of the world’s largest liquor markets.

‘At Magnum our vision is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a radical, premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt. And with the festive season just around the corner, we’re sure that Magnum will be at the top of people’s Christmas tipple wish list.’

Magnum is now available to purchase online from only £20/70cl per bottle (ABV 17%) www.magnumcreamliqueur.co.uk, with free delivery anywhere in the UK. A range of 5cl miniatures, 50cl, 1 litre and 1.75 litre bottles are also on offer.

Magnum can be purchased directly from specialists and independents throughout the UK as well as iconic outlets, including Harvey Nichols (UK-wide), Selfridges, The Scotch Whisky Experience, Royal Mile Whiskies/Drinkmonger, Edinburgh Castle and The Balmoral Hotel (Edinburgh).