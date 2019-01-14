Restaurants lining up their Burns Night treats

Two Scots restaurants are getting ready for some special Burns Night celebrations.

After the sell-out success of the event last year, Wedgwood the Restaurant, at 265 Canongate on the Royal Mile, is once again teaming up with The Real Mary King’s Close for a Burns Supper like no other.

Diners can enjoy a contemporary Scottish three course meal and a live recital of Burns poetry at Wedgwood the Restaurant, before being escorted to The Real Mary King’s Close for a Burns-inspired guided tour of the uniquely preserved streets underneath the Royal Mile.

Your evening will be completed with a dram of whisky in the Burgh Courtroom as the nation raises a glass to Scotland’s favourite son.

You can book HERE. Tickets are £55 per person, from 6.30pm. Burns Night itself, 25 January, is sold out.

The Bridge Inn at Ratho is holding an event on Burns Night itself, Friday 25 January.

Celebrate Burns Night in the cozy ambience of Bridge Inn at Ratho, on the banks of the Union Canal just seven miles from Edinburgh city centre.

The bar will be serving a variety of haggis specials accompanied by traditional Scottish folk music and banter from Michael Ramsay from 7.30-11pm.

For bookings, email info@bridgeinn.com.