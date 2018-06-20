You have to try this mouth-watering beef dish

We’ve another fantastic recipe to share with you, courtesy of Gary Phillips, the head chef at Kilcamb Lodge on the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

There’s plenty of top drawer produce to cook at Kilcamb, where the menu changes with the seasons but is always filled with local produce: venison and beef from Tigh Dhub croft, smoked fish and venison from Ardnamurchan Smokehouse, and fish from the surrounding coastline.

‘We don’t have any seafood on our regular menu,’ explains Gary.

‘We have a blackboard that changes daily depending on what out amazing supplier brings in. He has his own wee boat and picks up the best langoustines and scallops for us.’