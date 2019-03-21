You can’t beat a tasty burger with blue cheese
Blue cheese burger
- 600g Scotch Beef PGI mince
- 100g red onion, diced
- 1g fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 20 ml Worcestershire sauce
- 140g Scottish Blue cheese, cut in 4 slices
- Sea salt and black pepper
- 4 burger buns, toasted
- Put the mince, onion, Worcestershire sauce and thyme in a bowl, season with salt and pepper and mix well.
- Divide the mixture into four then roll into balls and flatten into patties.
- Cover and place in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.
- Grill, BBQ or griddle for 6 mins each side or until cooked through.
- Top each burger with a slice of cheese and grill until just melting.
- Serve on the toasted burger buns with lettuce, tomato and red onion slices.
Recipe © Quality Meat Scotland | http://www.scotchkitchen.com
Our Scotch Beef recipes for the week come to a conclusion this week with a delicious blue cheese burger.
This week, Scottish Field has teamed up with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to promote Scotch Beef PGI.
The recipes highlight the use of Scotch Beef in tasty home-cooked comfort dishes, and support Quality Meat Scotland’s recently launched ‘Know Your Beef’ campaign which looks to champion the unsung heroes of the Scotch Beef industry and educate consumers about the quality, sustainability and welfare credentials of Scotch Beef.
For more information about the campaign visit www.qmscotland.co.uk and for recipe videos and inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com.