These are a delicious chip off the old block

By Kenny Smith - 30th November 2018
(Photo: Jacqui Walker)

Rosemary Roast Jerusalem Artichoke Chips in Lemon (Serves 4)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 10-12 medium Jerusalem artichokes
  • Zest from 3 lemons
  • 3 rosemary twigs
  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Preheat the oven to 180C/350F.
  • Clean the artichokes by scrubbing them in water.
  • Cut the artichokes into rough chips with the skins on. Roughly 2-3 chips to each artichoke.
  • Heat olive oil in a frying pan to medium-high heat. Fry artichokes and rosemary until coloured.
  • Finish cooking artichokes in preheated oven for 12 minutes until soft through.
  • Add lemon zest and salt and pepper.
  • Serve immediately.

Our week of delicious recipes continues with some tasty roast Jerusalem artichoke tips.

This week, we have brought you a series of delicious recipes courtesy of BenRiach Whisky, which have been created by Ed Barnard from Right to Roam.

Chef Ed is based at Right to Roam, a culinary pop-up in Speyside and London exploring an affinity for food cooked on fire and in the outdoors using the best of local produce.

 

