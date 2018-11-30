These are a delicious chip off the old block
Rosemary Roast Jerusalem Artichoke Chips in Lemon (Serves 4)
Ingredients Instructions
- 10-12 medium Jerusalem artichokes
- Zest from 3 lemons
- 3 rosemary twigs
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Preheat the oven to 180C/350F.
- Clean the artichokes by scrubbing them in water.
- Cut the artichokes into rough chips with the skins on. Roughly 2-3 chips to each artichoke.
- Heat olive oil in a frying pan to medium-high heat. Fry artichokes and rosemary until coloured.
- Finish cooking artichokes in preheated oven for 12 minutes until soft through.
- Add lemon zest and salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately.
Our week of delicious recipes continues with some tasty roast Jerusalem artichoke tips.
This week, we have brought you a series of delicious recipes courtesy of BenRiach Whisky, which have been created by Ed Barnard from Right to Roam.
Chef Ed is based at Right to Roam, a culinary pop-up in Speyside and London exploring an affinity for food cooked on fire and in the outdoors using the best of local produce.
