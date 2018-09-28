Rhubarb with strawberry panna cotta is a hit
Rhubarb with strawberry panna cotta and poached meringue (serves 4)
- 8 stems rhubarb
- 200g caster sugar
- 20g fresh ginger, grated
- Parchment paper
- Panna cotta
- 400ml double cream
- 100ml milk
- 70g caster sugar
- 20g strawberries, sliced
- 1½ leaves gelatine, soaked in cold water for 5 minutes to soften
- Poached meringue
- 1 egg white
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 275ml milk for poaching
- Wash the rhubarb and cut it into 5cm lengths. In a saucepan, dissolve the sugar in 2 tbsp water and then bring to the boil until the mixture thickens. Add the rhubarb and the ginger to the pan, then remove it from the heat. Cover the pan with parchment paper and leave to cool.
- For the panna cotta In a saucepan, mix together the cream, milk and sugar. Heat until almost boiling then remove from the heat. Add the sliced strawberries, leaving them in the hot liquid for 10 minutes.
- Squeeze the water out of the gelatine then add it to mixture, stirring until it dissolves. Pour the mixture into four lightly oiled ramekins and leave to set in the fridge for 2 hours.
- For the meringue, whisk the egg white until peaked, then add sugar and whisk until stiff. Fold in the lemon zest. Heat the milk in a saucepan until it is simmering. Drop quenelles of egg white into the milk and cook for 2 minutes. Lift out and set aside until you’re ready to serve.
- To serve, tip the panna cotta out of its mould onto a plate. Place 4 pieces of rhubarb crisscrossed to one side of the panna cotta and finish with a poached meringue on the other side.
Willie Little prides himself on the ethos of his restaurant.
As a fishmonger and chef, his Blairgowrie based Little’s Restaurant specialises in fish.
Willie said: ‘‘We buy all the fish from markets and off the boats. We don’t buy filleted fish, apart from the odd piece of haddock.
‘When I’m filleting that fish in the morning, that’s how I make up my menu.
‘Tonight, for instance, we’ve got Scottish red fish, part of the red snapper family, turbot, scallops that I shucked this morning from Orkney, mussels from Lewis, crab and hot smoked salmon that I smoked myself in seaweed.’
While clearly a fish lover’s paradise, Little’s caters to meat eaters and offers pizza too.
Willie describes his 50-cover restaurant as modern with simplicity at its heart, while the open-plan kitchen, where he works alongside three other chefs, keeps him in touch with his customers.
‘It’s modern, very simple food,’ he says, ‘not food with lots and lots of sauces.’
Keeping things simple is clearly a recipe for success.
This recipe originally featured in our June 2016 edition.