Rhubarb with strawberry panna cotta is a hit

Willie Little prides himself on the ethos of his restaurant.

As a fishmonger and chef, his Blairgowrie based Little’s Restaurant specialises in fish.

Willie said: ‘‘We buy all the fish from markets and off the boats. We don’t buy filleted fish, apart from the odd piece of haddock.

‘When I’m filleting that fish in the morning, that’s how I make up my menu.

‘Tonight, for instance, we’ve got Scottish red fish, part of the red snapper family, turbot, scallops that I shucked this morning from Orkney, mussels from Lewis, crab and hot smoked salmon that I smoked myself in seaweed.’

While clearly a fish lover’s paradise, Little’s caters to meat eaters and offers pizza too.

Willie describes his 50-cover restaurant as modern with simplicity at its heart, while the open-plan kitchen, where he works alongside three other chefs, keeps him in touch with his customers.

‘It’s modern, very simple food,’ he says, ‘not food with lots and lots of sauces.’

Keeping things simple is clearly a recipe for success.

This recipe originally featured in our June 2016 edition.