A fantastic fish dish to try at home
Smoked haddock boulangère with mussel cream (Serves 8)
- 300g smoked haddock trimmings
- 400g smoked haddock fillets
- 1kg mussels
- 1kg rooster potatoes
- 15g thyme
- 10g dill
- 100g chives
- 200g diced shallots
- 3 garlic cloves
- Lemon zest
- 40ml chicken stock
- 220ml milk
- 600ml cream
- 200ml white cooking wine
- 50g melted butter
- 300ml extra virgin olive oil
- Vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper
- Chop the thyme and peel and slice potatoes to around 3mm thickness In a bowl, mix 5g of the chopped thyme, sliced potatoes, melted butter, salt and pepper. (Remember to give the mix a light seasoning as the smoked fish will add seasoning to the potatoes)
- Line a baking dish with parchment paper, start with a layer of potatoes, then add a small amount of the smoked haddock and repeat the process until all the fish and potatoes are used. Add the warm chicken stock, cover with parchment paper and another baking dish of the same size on top before bake in the oven for 1 hour at 180C.
- With a small knife check the cooking of the boulangère (the knife should go in and out easily). If needed, add another 15/20 minutes to the cooking time. Press and set in the fridge with a weight on the top to bring all layers together and let as much air out as possible. this will take a few hours to properly set.
- In the meantime, make the mussel marinere sauce by heating the vegetable oil in a large pot. Once it has reached the right temperature (just before smoking point, add the shallots, garlic and a few seconds later, the mussels. Cover and cook for 10/15 seconds before adding the white wine, covering and cooking for a further 10/15 seconds until all the mussels are open and the wine reduced a little (if the mussels remain closed, do not use them)
- Add 400ml warm cream and bring back to the boil before picking each mussel out of its shell and reserving the cooking liquer. Place the smoked haddock fillets in a shallow tray and grate the lemon zest over them.
- In a small pot bring the milk, remaining cream and thyme to the boil. Pour over the fish and cover with cling film and leave to cook gently.
- Make a chive oil by blitzing the chives and extra virgin olive oil in a blender. Once the haddock fillets are cooked, flake the fillets into the cooking juices from the mussels and haddock with the mussels to the boil and add the chive oil. To serve, slice the boulangére and fry in a pan before topping with the sauce and garnishing with fresh dill sprigs.
Scottish people’s love of seafood was celebrated recently with Seafood Week 2018.
Aurélien Mourez, head chef at popular Glasgow restaurant Ox and Finch, is backing the drive in his region by sharing a delicious recipe for a smoked haddock boulangére.
Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, spearheaded Seafood Week, which ran earlier this month.
Seafish revealed that two thirds (68%) of the population aren’t eating the recommended government health guideline of two portions of fish a week as part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
The chef, who curates seasonal menus at Ox and Finch showcasing Scotland’s natural larder, said: ‘We’re so lucky to have access to an abundant supply of fresh seafood in this country. I think there are several barriers stopping people from eating more of it including the misconception that it’s really expensive.
‘We mostly use really accessible species such as hake, which if cooked correctly is just as nice as a more pricey halibut fillet! With the right care in preparation and cooking, you can achieve really great results.
‘My haddock boulangére dish with mussel cream showcases two fantastic Scottish-sourced species of seafood and is perfect for a dinner party or as a nice starter to impress your family and friends.’
Providing accessible information through its Fish is the Dish initiative, Seafish aims to educate people on how to purchase and prepare seafood at home and ensure they are consuming the recommended two portions of fish a week.
Despite there being more than 100 species of seafood available to buy in the UK, the report shows that the majority of Brits that do eat fish stick to classic varieties including tinned tuna, salmon, cod and haddock.
Aurélien joins a team of top chefs from around the UK that are showing support for the campaign with delicious seafood recipes to try at home, including: Calum Richardson, Chef & Owner of the Bay Fish and Chips which recently ranked the highest UK entry in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate EatList; Nathanial Tofan, Chef Patron at Manchester House; Paul Askew, Head Chef at The Art School in Liverpool; MasterChef semi-finalist Leo Kattou of top Birmingham restaurant, Simpsons; Freddy Bird at Bristol Lido and Andy Waugh from London’s Mac and Wild.