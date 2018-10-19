A fantastic fish dish to try at home

Scottish people’s love of seafood was celebrated recently with Seafood Week 2018.

Aurélien Mourez, head chef at popular Glasgow restaurant Ox and Finch, is backing the drive in his region by sharing a delicious recipe for a smoked haddock boulangére.

Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, spearheaded Seafood Week, which ran earlier this month.

Seafish revealed that two thirds (68%) of the population aren’t eating the recommended government health guideline of two portions of fish a week as part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The chef, who curates seasonal menus at Ox and Finch showcasing Scotland’s natural larder, said: ‘We’re so lucky to have access to an abundant supply of fresh seafood in this country. I think there are several barriers stopping people from eating more of it including the misconception that it’s really expensive.

‘We mostly use really accessible species such as hake, which if cooked correctly is just as nice as a more pricey halibut fillet! With the right care in preparation and cooking, you can achieve really great results.

‘My haddock boulangére dish with mussel cream showcases two fantastic Scottish-sourced species of seafood and is perfect for a dinner party or as a nice starter to impress your family and friends.’

Providing accessible information through its Fish is the Dish initiative, Seafish aims to educate people on how to purchase and prepare seafood at home and ensure they are consuming the recommended two portions of fish a week.

Despite there being more than 100 species of seafood available to buy in the UK, the report shows that the majority of Brits that do eat fish stick to classic varieties including tinned tuna, salmon, cod and haddock.

Aurélien joins a team of top chefs from around the UK that are showing support for the campaign with delicious seafood recipes to try at home, including: Calum Richardson, Chef & Owner of the Bay Fish and Chips which recently ranked the highest UK entry in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate EatList; Nathanial Tofan, Chef Patron at Manchester House; Paul Askew, Head Chef at The Art School in Liverpool; MasterChef semi-finalist Leo Kattou of top Birmingham restaurant, Simpsons; Freddy Bird at Bristol Lido and Andy Waugh from London’s Mac and Wild.