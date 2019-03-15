Marking St Patrick’s Day with a special tasty bagel

A Scots eaterie is getting ready to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Sunday with an exclusive one-off creation.

For one day only, in honour of St Patrick’s Day, Bross Bagels will be serving the Tayto Hole, a speciality limited edition bagel only available within their Leith shop on 17 March.

The Tayto Hole will be complete with pulled ham hock, fried cabbage and a latke with Irish stout mayo, priced at £6 each.

Bross Bagels was established in August 2017 by owner Larah Bross famous for her bagels worldwide. She has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh.

Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

Larah comes from Montreal; the bagel capital of the world that always gets overlooked by the other bagel capital of the world, New York.

Instead of complaining about the lack of bagels Scotland has to offer, she decided to do something about it! By working closely with Debra from Breadshare, Bross Bagels aims to bring authentic bagels to Edinburgh and beyond.

Their rustic bagels will be available to buy by the dozen or filled with some NY deli inspired fillings. For Larah, Montreal will always be the best place for bagels, but she is hoping that Edinburgh becomes a close second.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Following the huge success of their Portobello, Leith and more recently at 19 Queensferry Street, they serve breakfast bagels, lunches and new combinations specially designed for their Westside bagel lovers.

The seventh annual Observer Food Monthly Top 50 which came out last weekend which featured their annual celebration of ‘everything we love in the world of food right now.’

Bross Bagels featured at number 10.