Make Mother’s Day a hole new experience

A Mother’s Day gift with a difference is being offered by an Edinburgh eaterie.

The renowned Bross Bagels have created a limited edition Treat Yo Mama Platter especially for Mother’s Day.

The special lox platter will be available to pre-order from Bross Bagels for Mother’s Day only created by Mama Larah Bross – but this must be pre-ordered by Monday March 25.

The platter includes: Lox (smoked salmon) – can be subbed for hot smoked salmon; Scallion Schmear (don’t be scared by the word it’s just a cream cheese mix!); Red onions; Capers; Dill and lemon; with a half dozen of your favourite Bross Bagels (can be subbed for a baker’s dozen +£5). For 4: £25, for 8: £45.

Bross Bagels can be contacted direct for prices on other party numbers.

Collections can be made from Portobello, Leith or West End shops from 9am. Deliveries available upon request £2

To place an order email: catering@brossbagels.com.

Bross Bagels was established in August 2017 by Larah Bross, and has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh.

Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

The 7th annual Observer Food Monthly Top 50 which has recently been published, featured their annual celebration of ‘everything we love in the world of food right now.’ Renowned Bross Bagels featured at No 10.