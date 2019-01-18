Last call made for Food & Drink Awards entries

A last call is being made for entries from businesses for the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2019.

The team behind the only food and drink producer awards in the region are reminding firms to enter, before the deadline on Monday 28 January 2019.

The awards have been running for more than 25 years and are open to all food and drink producers in the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray areas.

The awards are an opportunity for local producers to promote and showcase their produce, product and business to the nation.

Past winners have reported increased sales, greater brand recognition and business growth following a win at the awards.

Alan Leslie, buying director at ALDI, and head judge at this year’s awards said: ‘The North East has long been celebrated for its outstanding quality food and drink, and it is a pleasure to be heading up the judging panel for 2019.

‘During my time with ALDI I’ve developed positive relationships with a range of suppliers across the North East, and I’m looking forward to discovering more of the region’s leading producers over the course of the judging.

‘The awards are the perfect platform for local businesses to showcase their products, and I would encourage producers from the area to get their entries in before the closing deadline.’

There are 13 categories available for entry, recognising those across the sector. Export Business of the Year is a new category for 2019 which will recognise a business with a clear internationalisation strategy which drives export growth. The other 12 award categories cover the breadth of industry activity, from Investing in Skills Development to the Best Young Business and Food & Drink Entrepreneur.

Previous winners include; Esker Spirits Limited, Balvenie Street Ice Cream, Summerhouse Drinks, John Ross Jr, Wooha Brewing, Duncan Farms and rora dairy.

The awards form part of ONE Food, Drink & Agriculture’s sector activity, focused on creating an ambitious cohort of growth companies of all sizes selling premium products into their international markets.

Food, drink, agriculture and fishing employ more than 22,000 people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with food manufacturing companies turning over more than £2.2 billion per annum.

Food and drink is also highlighted as a key sector in the Aberdeenshire Council Economic Development Strategy, which aims to create the conditions for sustainable economic growth, diversification and regeneration within Aberdeenshire and the wider region by attracting and supporting businesses.

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner and ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 21 March at the Ardoe House Hotel.

The awards have received sponsorship from a range of businesses from the North East and across Scotland, including; title sponsor ESS Support Services Worldwide, CMS, Dentons UK and Middle East LLP, Johnston Carmichael, Scotland Food & Drink, Skills Development Scotland and The Moray Council.

Visit the www.nesfoodanddrinkawards.co.uk website for more information and to enter the awards.