High steaks ahead of Scotland’s clash with Wales

The steaks are high ahead of this Saturday’s Scotland v Wales game in the Six Nations.

Scotland stars Fraser Brown and Grant Gilchrist met up with renowned Scottish chef Jak O’Donnell this week to learn about the great taste and many health benefits of Scotch Beef PGI ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash with the Welsh at BT Murrayfield.

Fraser and Grant were able to enjoy a dish of Scotch Beef steak and salad, providing them with a nutritious meal which was packed full of natural protein as well as a host of vitamins and minerals.

As professional sportsmen at the top of their game, eating a healthy diet is something both Fraser and Grant take extremely seriously, and Scotch Beef is one of their favourite ingredients.

Fraser, who has a farming background, said: ‘Nutrition is one of the most important things for us to integrate into our training programme. We have to be so careful to ensure that what we put in to our bodies gives us as much energy and strength possible to enhance our performance.

‘While we value what we eat, we also need to think carefully about where the ingredients come from, so knowing that the Scotch Beef comes with a quality assurance guarantee, as well as a range of health benefits, gives us the peace of mind that what we are putting in to our bodies is the highest quality.’

Jak O’Donnell, chef patron at The Sisters Restaurant in Glasgow, who prepared the steaks for Fraser and Grant said: ‘Scotch Beef is a fantastic ingredient to use as not only does it pack a punch with flavour and tenderness, it’s also a high-quality product which comes from selected Scottish farms were animal welfare and production methods are a priority.

‘Scotch Beef is one of the jewels in Scotland’s fantastic natural larder and it’s one of my favourite ingredients to use as a chef as it’s so incredibly versatile. From a roast sirloin steak to slow cooked beef cheeks, you know you’ll always be on to a winner with Scotch Beef.’

Scotch Beef was recently announced as the Official Healthy Eating Partner of Scottish Rugby.

As part of the partnership, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is delivering a range of activities with Scottish Rugby in the coming 12 months, including an initiative to raise the profile of the importance of healthy eating as part of Scottish Rugby’s schools programme.

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications at Quality Meat Scotland, said: ‘Scottish farmers work incredibly hard to produce a world-class product which is renowned across the globe for its quality and taste.

‘It’s great to see top professional sportspeople like Fraser and Grant supporting the Scotch Beef brand and showing they have a really good understanding of the importance of beef, lamb and pork in a healthy diet.’

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is currently running a £500,000 ‘Know Your Beef’ campaign which aims to inspire consumers about Scotch Beef’s quality, sustainability and welfare credentials.

The campaign, which is set to reach almost four million adults during March and April, is 100% focused on communicating what sets Scotch Beef apart and calling on consumers to “Know Your Beef”.

It features a powerful new TV advert as well as billboard, print, social media and digital activity. The campaign will also reach audiences in London through a radio partnership with Classic FM.

The new TV advert is part of a wider marketing campaign supported by public relations activity, to clearly set out the facts behind beef production in Scotland. This will include highlighting the quality assurance behind Scotch Beef, the important role of beef production in enhancing Scotland’s environment and landscape and the industry’s welfare credentials.

For more information about the Scotch Beef campaign and recipe inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com.