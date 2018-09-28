Harvey Nichols goes the whole hog with gin pigs

A Scottish company’s gin-filled pigs have been snapped up by a major London luxury retailer for its flagship store.

Angels’ Share Glass‘s popular Gin Pigs have caught the eye of the department store Harvey Nichols, and are now on the shelves of the Knightsbridge store – just in time for Christmas.

Karen Somerville, managing director at Angels’ Share Glass said: ‘One of the Harvey Nichols buyers spotted our products and got in touch after being impressed by our premium luxury brand.

‘Some years ago, when I wrote my business plan, one of my goals was to have a high-end department store place an order with us so I’m delighted to have achieved that – especially with such an iconic retailer as Harvey Nichols.

‘I’m planning a trip to London just before Christmas to see our products on their shelves and that will be a very proud moment for me.’

Bryan Rodriguez, assistant spirits buyer at Harvey Nichols, said: ‘Angels’ Share Glass products are unique, highly giftable and will offer our Harvey Nichols customers something special this Christmas.

‘We are certain the Gin Pig will be a popular gift this Christmas – individually handmade, no two are the same, making each one unique.’

The pigs are re-fillable and handmade in Angel’s Share Glass’ Bridge of Allan studio, and include 50ml of a Scottish gin. The Gin Pig is held by the tail and the drink poured out through the nose which is portrayed by a cork stopper.

The gin pigs will be available to buy in Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge store from mid-October.

If you’re not able to visit the store in London, they can be bought HERE.