Grand designs are paying off at House of Elrick

When Stuart Ingram bought the estate four years ago, he wasted no time in making grand plans for the House of Elrick.

Mother’s ruin with a slice of lemon. G&T with a wedge of lime. Whatever you call it, however you enjoy it, gin has long been one of the nation’s favourites.

Home to a unique artisan gin is the glorious House of Elrick estate – nestled away in the lowlands of Aberdeenshire, this 18th century home is fast building a reputation as the birthplace of one of the country’s finest craft gins.

Not content with releasing an ordinary spirit to blend in with those on the supermarket shelves, Stuart Ingram, owner of the estate, realised the potential to set his business apart from the crowd.

‘Aberdeen doesn’t have much in the way of tourism. So when I bought the house four years ago, I wanted to create something unique for Newmachar – a destination menu.’

With plans to build a 45-cover glass-walled restaurant that looks on to a second on-site distillery, Stuart hopes that his vision will come to fruition in the next few years.

What’s more, as well as adding to his growing product collection, he is set on transforming the house, his residential home, into a wedding destination.

‘Once I refurb it, I’ll hand over the keys to people who want to have their wedding there for a set fee. There are 12 bedrooms which can cater for most close families these days. I’ll also be able to offer Mr and Mrs the chance to make their own gin before the wedding using botanicals from the garden.’

With the estate dating back to 1720, it boasts a wealth of history. Keen to keep the spirit of the estate alive, Stuart has worked to ensure his products have ties to Elrick’s colourful past.

‘The whole brand has been built around the house. If you look at the House of Elrick’s previous owners, you have John Burnett and Peter Burnett who were massive Jacobite sympathisers. When Bonnie Prince Charlie visited the estate, he gifted the Jacobite rose to John Burnett at the house, and it still grows there today.

‘That’s why I use rose petals in the gin. I want to give my consumers the best drink that I can, and that means using the best botanicals I can source.’ In addition to the Jacobite rose, Stuart uses orange, lemon, heather, pink peppercorns and more, mixed with Loch Ness water.

‘The Loch Ness water is also a symbol of the Jacobites – the end of the Jacobite Uprising was at Culloden which is at the top of Loch Ness’, explained Stuart. This fresh water has helped shape the smooth drink so many of us have come to know and love.

Loch Ness water plays a crucial part in all of Stuart’s spirits, including his Old Tom gin which was inspired by the tales of Captain Bradstreet – a key player in the times of prohibition.

Creator of the Old Tom – a sugary alcohol that avoided governmental taxes – Bradstreet’s “Puss and Mew” shops began popping up around The Big Smoke, allowing thirsty Londoners to get their fix of gin undetected.

‘There’s also The Old Tom coconut, The Old Tom’s naughtier brother. It’s a sweeter version that we just recently launched.’

Since releasing the original House of Elrick gin in November 2016 and appearing on the BBC’s show Dragon’s Den, when he famously accepted an offer before rejecting it, Stuart has broken past the borders of Scotland with his gin, bursting his way through the famous walls of London’s Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges, as well as taking international markets by storm.

The road to success has not been plain sailing, though, especially given Stuart’s busy schedule – on top of the gin business, he works full-time in oil and gas.

Still managing to find the odd moment to enjoy a spot of golfing or shooting, or indeed a sip of his own Elrick gin, Stuart’s clear vision is the key that keeps the business driving forwards.