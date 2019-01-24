For one day only – it’s the Rabbi Burns bagel

To celebrate Burns Night, Bross Bagels in Edinburgh are launching their limited edition Rabbi Burns, available tomorrow only.

The Rabbi Burns will be complete with – haggis, cheddar cheese, a neep and tatty latke, caramelised onion, whisky and maple infused mayonnaise – all packed in to a bagel.

The ultimate Jewish/Scottish bagel mash up, available tomorrow for one day only in all Bross Bagel locations.

There will also be a vegetarian version available with veggie haggis. Both are priced at £5.75 and for a limited time only on January 25.

Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross famous has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels in Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Spreading their love to the West End of the city following the huge success of their Portobello and Leith shops, this is their third opening so far since arriving in the capital in summer 2017.