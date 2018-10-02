Win a trip to Sicily by booking a restaurant meal

A Glasgow bar and restaurant is giving away a trip to the elegant town of Noto, Sicily in spring 2019.

Firebird is one of the longest-standing restaurants in what is now the trendiest neighbourhood in Scotland.

Located at the beginning of the Finneston strip, they have an obsession for creating exciting combinations and experimental dishes, combining the best local produce with an emphasis on carefully sourced ingredients from Sicily, Italy and the rest of the Mediterranean.

This attention to detail is also applied to their wine list only sourcing seriously good, but very competitively priced wines from around the world.

Firebird celebrate their 21st anniversary in 2019 and to kick off the birthday celebrations, they are giving away a trip to Sicily’s south-eastern city of Noto, whose gelato draws foodies from all over the world.

One lucky couple will be jetted off to Firebird’s olive oil estate close to the UNESCO listed town to discover the grounds where olives are harvested before they make their way to the Firebird kitchen.

For your chance to win, all you have to do is simply make a Christmas booking with Firebird before 31 October and you’ll be entered in to the prize draw.