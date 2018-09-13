Dantes is a classic Italian restaurant in Edinburgh

In the lovely preservation village of Colinton, Dantes looks upscale.

But beneath its borderline flashy exterior there lies a classic Italian restaurant – a warm welcome, traditionally structured menu and great food.

I loved the flawless saltimbocca alla Romana, while the seared duck breast on wilted spinach with a thyme and plum reduction was memorable.

The wine list is also unusually varied.

Dantes is not cheap but it’s definitely worth it.

48-50 Bridge Road, Colinton, Edinburgh.

0131 441 7427

www.dantesrestaurant.co.uk