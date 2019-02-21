Restaurant to mark International Women’s Day

An award-winning Glasgow restaurant is to mark International Women’s Day with two exclusive events with award-winning author, Anne Pia.

Taking place on 8 March, Eusebi Deli is a renowned Italian restaurant in the heart of the city’s West End, which is owned by Giovanna Eusebi, and the events will raise money in aid of the Moira Anderson Foundation.

Everything is cooked on site, including their own pasta, which is made daily is the ‘pasta lab’, focaccia and sweet treats.

Anne Pia is an acclaimed Italian-Scottish author and poet. Her memoir, Language Of My Choosing offers an insight into the Scottish Italian community over a 40 year period; the challenges of migration, immigration and the sad legacies of racism. Anne Pia’s book invites readers, like its writer, to tear up all the scripts society has written for them and find their own words.

The first event of the day will start with readings from Anne’s book, Language of My Choosing followed by a question and answer session and discussion on the key themes of the book.

Following on from the readings, the second event will be a three-course dinner, starting at 6.30pm. Giovanna and Anne will host the dinner and the menu will showcase the Italian flavours of their culinary roots.

Both events will be held in aid of The Moira Anderson Foundation, a Scottish based charity supporting those affected by childhood sexual abuse. 10% of all ticket and book sales on the night will be donated to the charity.

Giovanna said: ‘We’re thrilled to have Anne Pia with us to mark International Women’s Day and to support the invaluable work of The Moira Anderson Foundation. Anne’s book, A Language of My Choosing resonates strongly with so many of the Italian-Scottish community and we’re honoured to have her with us to mark this special day.’

Eusebi Deli is located at 152 Park Road in Glasgow. The first event is complimentary and will take place from 4-6pm and tickets must be reserved ahead of the event.

Tickets for the dinner are priced at £35 per person and must be purchased in advance.

To find out more and secure tickets call Eusebi Deli on 0141 648 9999.