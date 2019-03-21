Join chef Nico’s exclusive new Supper Club

Foodies have flocked to be part of a new ten-course dining experience in Glasgow.

Supper Club by Nico is the latest innovative restaurant concept to be introduced by celebrated Glasgow Chef Nico Simeone.

Launched today, Supper Club by Nico is a restaurant without walls, an old-school social network of interesting, and like-minded foodies coming together for exclusive, salon-style soirees in a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere.

Reviving the traditional ways of entertaining in a fresh and unconventional manner, Chef Nico Simeone (Six by Nico, Public House by Nico, 111 by Nico) aims to attract formidable food connoisseurs to dine at Scotland’s hottest new dining experience.

With high style, a discerning palate, and a unique sense of whimsy, Supper Club by Nico launches next week with a ten-course banquet held in the new restaurant located at on Nithsdale Road in Glasgow’s Southside.

Chef Nico said: ‘Supper Club gives us the space to play with our own canvas. We love what we do in our other restaurants across Glasgow and the new Supper Club will take it one step further, elevate our offering and showcase some extra special food for guests to enjoy every Friday and Saturday.’

In this space, Nico invites guests to try cutting edge, ever evolving dining concepts. Each of Supper Clubs menus will aim to take guests ‘by surprise’ and cooking periods and menu prices will vary with each concept.

The first edition will launch on Friday March 29 with a ten course tasting menu that includes Crispy pig head, lovage & sour kohlrabi; Aged Beef, Fermented pepper, Smoked marrow; 24 month Comte, Truffle royale, Sourdough; Salmon Tartare, Sorrel, Wild rice, Fennel & Apple dressing; Barbecue Heritage potato, Smoked caviar, Celeriac espuma & Wild garlic; Cod, Brown butter, Caper, Brown shrimp, Jerusalem artichoke; Duck, Spiced Plum, Brassica’s & Duck sauce; Raw ewes milk Basajo cheese, Golden raisin & Quince, Lavosh cracker; Forced rhubarb, White asparagus foam, Blood orange & olive oil cake and finally, a Malt & Sea Buckthorn ice cream sandwich.

Supper Club by Nico will be open on Friday and Saturdays only with a limited number of bookings available for each sitting. The inaugural ten course tasting menu will be priced at £45 per person with paired wines priced at £35.