Dundee set for North Hop food and drink festival

A popular Scottish themed food and drink festival is preparing to take up residence inside a giant pop-up marquee at Apex City Hotel in Dundee later this month.

The 1,125 square metre marquee is set to host a series of unique events and festivals, including Spirit of North Hop Dundee, celebrating Scottish spirits and much more.

Favoured by foodies and drinks enthusiasts across Scotland since it began in Inverness in 2014, North Hop in its new guise as Spirit of North Hop Dundee, will run over two ticketed sessions on Saturday, 24 November.

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy cocktails, spirits and beers, street-food vendors, a local marketplace and live music whilst enjoying complementary 5ml tasters from 18 of Scotland’s most exciting distilleries.

As well as distilleries like St Andrews Gin Co, Mothership Scotland, LoneWolf Spirits, Electric Spirit Co, The Garden Shed Drinks Co and Arbikie, Spirit of North Hop Dundee will also host pop-up bars from The King of Islington, Abandon Ship Bar and 71 Brewing.

Festival director Michelle Russell said: ‘Festival goers will have the opportunity to meet the distillers, sample their products and enjoy the spirits in serves and cocktails.

‘This is the first time North Hop has put on an event in the Tayside area and we’re so excited about putting on a really fun event focused on bringing together great food, drink and music with a strong local influence. We have some fantastic extra’s too such as themed pop-up bars, a carefully curated makers market from Tea Green, street art and an Urban Lounge from Urban Quarters.’

The distiller behind Tayport-based spirits brand Never 25, Kecia McDougall, said: ‘We are so pleased to be involved again with North Hop. Our first experience was in March of this year at Aberdeen.

‘The event showcases new and exciting brands in a great atmosphere – good food, live music and great drinks. The North Hop Festival of Discovery is great timing as part of the new renaissance of Dundee – expect something different!’

Indoor street food stalls will offer Mexican, Indian, Spanish Tapas, Canadian comfort food and plenty of veggie and vegan offerings, rounded off with tasty sweet treats and locally brewed coffee from Angus businesses Artisana and Sacred Grounds.

71 Brewing are also preparing to showcase their range of craft brews all brewed on home-turf in the Blackness area of Dundee along with a selection of guest beers.

Nearby cocktail bar Bird & Bear will be the setting for a whole weekend of celebrations around the festival.

Tickets for Spirit of North Hop Dundee are £25 and can now be purchased online HERE or picked up from venues in Dundee.

Each session lasts 4 hours (1-5 pm or 6-10 pm), and the ticket price includes festival access for specified session, one 5ml taster from each distillery, a Spirit of North Hop glass and festival programme.