Chef Nico takes 70 customers to dine in Belfast

Six by Nico has shown Scottish diners that when it come to culinary creativity, the sky’s the limit.

As the company goes from strength to strength, chef Nico Simeone recognises that his loyal customers are a vital part of the brand’s successful journey.

So, to prove he will go the distance to thank his most loyal customers, Chef Nico Simeone chartered a flight from Glasgow to Belfast this week to show 70 lucky diners what they have helped him build.

The ‘Fly by Nico’ flight cruised from Glasgow Airport to George Best Belfast City Airport giving all 70 passengers on board the first chance to see the Six by Nico restaurant brand’s new Belfast location. Each guest was treated to the six course ‘Chippie’ themed menu rebooted for a new Irish audience alongside paired wines.

Six by Nico Belfast is the third addition to the growing restaurant brands portfolio, taking Nico’s conceptual restaurant idea out of Scotland for the first time and placing it in Belfast’s bustling Cathedral Quarter. The 74 cover restaurant will official open on Friday 8 March and over 5000 reservations have been made in advance of the doors opening.

Chef Nico said: ‘It’s an exciting time for Six by Nico restaurants. Belfast is the perfect location for our next venture and I couldn’t think of a better location than the vibrant food and drinks scene of the Cathedral Quarter.’

The latest investment from Chef Nico Simeone will bring the introduction of a pioneering revolving culinary hub to Belfast as every six weeks, he and his team will re-invent the wheel – serving a brand new six-course tasting-menu – each one themed upon a different place, memory or idea.

Drawing inspiration from both at home and abroad, Nico and his team will combine different ingredients, flavours, and dishes, to bring memories and stories creating a brand-new dining experience every six weeks.

The creative and ever-evolving six course set menu, is priced at £28 per person to match the brands Glasgow and Edinburgh counterparts.

Six by Nico Belfast on Waring Street will open from noon on Friday 8 March, becoming the latest addition to the city’s burgeoning restaurant and bar scene. From creative menu concepts to outstanding food and service, the venue will aim to become an immediate hit with the people of Belfast.