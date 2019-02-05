Canteen Street Food Festival holding two Fife events

Scotland’s leading street food festival is landing in Fife.

Rogue Village’s hugely successful Canteen Street Food Festival comes to Fife for the first time ever on Saturday 16 February.

As one of the UK’s leading events of its kind, this February they are throwing two one-off events. The first is their Family Day Party followed by Late and Live which features a programme of live music and DJs including the Mercury-nominated and MOBO winning Soweto Kinch.

The Family Day Party will feature resident DJs, Four Corners, along with performances and activities to keep the kids entertained including circus workshops from Circus Alba, windmill making and art area from Art Point as well as a Lego station, soft play corner along with a handful of surprises.

The event is aimed as much as for mums and dads too with some of the UK’s best street food traders, bars and mixologists alongside a soul, funk, and reggae soundtrack. The perfect day out for foodies, families or those looking for a country escape.

Late and Live will feature a headline performance from Mercury Music Prize nominee Soweto Kinch. One of the UK’s leading jazz musicians, saxophonist Kinch weaves poetry and loop station into his live sets creating a truly mesmerising experience from this two-time MOBO Best Jazz Act winner. DJ collective Four Corners will play their blend of soulful party tracks with more live acts to be announced. Their diverse line-up of street food traders includes Creole BBQ, Japanese, seafood, vegan alongside mixologists, fizz on tap as well as local brewers.

A direct coach service from St Andrews will also be running for Late and Live.

Canteen has quickly established itself as a firm favourite on the street food calendar with foodies, families and traders alike. Positioning street food in a rural environment makes this a unique experience.

Rogue Village are committed to curating the very best from the Scottish street food scene but extend their reach to the North of England to bring traders that local street food enthusiasts may never have experienced.

With a lack of world food options in the region, Fife residents will get the opportunity to experience the street food boom on their doorstep. For city and town dwellers it offers the perfect daytrip and country escape.

Trader Line-Up: Shanty Town, Chick+Pea, Fujisan, The Cheesy Toast Shack, St Andrews Brewing Co, Poco Prosecco, Herringbone, Flahute plus more to be confirmed.

The event takes place on Saturday 16 February. Entrance price: £5 per adult/£4 per child (plus booking fee). Visit www.roguevillage.com for more information and to book tickets.

Late and Live: Canteen Street Food Festival (over 18s only) runs from 7pm-midnight. Entrance price: £13.50 per adult/£12.50 early bird (plus booking fee). Visit www.roguevillage.com

Bowhouse is a hub for artisan food and drink makers on Balcaskie Estate just outside St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife. Along with a programme of other events, Bowhouse’s popular markets run regularly and welcome a wealth of Scotland’s best producers, giving people the opportunity to see, discuss, taste and buy the best local food and drink from Fife and beyond.

Rogue Village is an arts and events company based in East Lothian. With a clear and distinct brand they are driven by a desire to offer forward thinking, inspiring and unifying events across Scotland. Their stable of events include Hobo Cinema, Canteen Street Food Festival and A Christmas Fairy Trail.