A Scottish invitation 7s and 10s rugby team kept it in the sporting family for a charity donation at the weekend.

Projecx Waterboys held the Waterboys Big Breakfast Social at The Fountain ahead of the Scotland versus Italy match at Murrayfield Stadium.

During the breakfast, Doddie Weir was presented with a cheque for £15,000 for his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The former Scotland international was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease – at present, an incurable condition.

He set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds to aid research into the causes of Motor Neurone Disease, investigate potential cures, and to make grants to individuals suffering from MND, to enable them to live as fulfilled a life as possible.

The donation from the Waterboys Rugby is the culmination of the team’s winnings and shirt sales during the 2018 season.

The Fountain is owned by Signature Pub Group, which has been a sponsor of Project Waterboys since 2017.

Doddie was delighted to receive the cheque.