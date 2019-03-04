A totally unique twist on pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

A Scots eaterie is putting a new twist on Shrove Tuesday tomorrow.

For one day only, in honour of Pancake Day, Bross Bagels will be filling your bagel of choice with Scotch pancakes, finished off and complete with blueberry schmear and Canadian maple syrup – and maple glazed bacon if you’re feeling naughty!

Vegetarians and vegans can also enjoy the special with Sgaia’s vegan bacon.

Priced at £5 or £6 with bacon or £6.50 with vegan bacon – available in all Bross Bagels locations throughout Edinburgh.

Bross Bagels was established in August 2017 by owner Larah Bross famous for her bagels worldwide. She has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh.

Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

Larah comes from Montreal; the bagel capital of the world that always gets overlooked by the other bagel capital of the world, New York.

Instead of complaining about the lack of bagels Scotland has to offer, she decided to do something about it! By working closely with Debra from Breadshare, Bross Bagels aims to bring authentic bagels to Edinburgh and beyond.

Their rustic bagels will be available to buy by the dozen or filled with some NY deli inspired fillings. For Larah, Montreal will always be the best place for bagels, but she is hoping that Edinburgh becomes a close second.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Following the huge success of their Portobello, Leith and more recently at 19 Queensferry Street, they serve breakfast bagels, lunches and new combinations specially designed for their Westside bagel lovers.

The seventh annual Observer Food Monthly Top 50 which came out last weekend which featured their annual celebration of ‘everything we love in the world of food right now.’

Bross Bagels featured at number 10.