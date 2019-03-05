A host of events as Sailor Jerry docks in Scotland

Sailor Jerry spiced rum is set to return to Scotland this March for three ‘all-in’ city takeovers celebrating the best of local culture in Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow.

Following the success of last year’s Jerry’s Open House in Glasgow, the month-long series of City Takeover events, gigs, pop-ups and competitions will pay homage to Scotland’s kickass creative community by supporting homegrown talent and promoting independent businesses.

Throughout the month ‘flash art’ inspired by the iconic designs of Sailor Jerry’s namesake, legendary tattoo artist Norman Collins, will appear across the three cities. Residents are encouraged to #SJFollowTheFlash by visiting participating hotspots, including bars, restaurants, tattoo shops and barbers, as well as city walls and university campuses, to be in with a chance of winning tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime experience…

Sailor Jerry: The Castle Takeover will see over 200 lucky prize winners transported to a spectacular secret castle in the Scottish countryside for a night of mind-blowing music, food and, of course, damn-tasty Sailor Jerry drinks. To enter, simply upload pictures of the flash designs to social media using #SJFollowTheFlash and tag Sailor Jerry.

For other City Takeover events Sailor Jerry have collaborated with bold businesses that, like Norman Collins, choose to define themselves on their own terms. This includes a mini-tour of Scotland’s best music venues featuring special guest headliners and awesome local support. The brand has also partnered-up with local food-heroes, independent barbers and rad tattoo shops to dish out complimentary haircuts, pizzas, killer rum cocktails and discounted flash tattoos. Plus, a music competition to uncover the best talent Scotland has to offer.

Lookout for Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins inspired flash art at various local venues and sites and enter the #SJFollowTheFlash competition. To enter, simply upload pictures of the #SJFollowTheFlash designs you discover to social media and tag Sailor Jerry. Citywide, throughout the month. For a full list of Flash Live sites see the Sailor Jerry website.

Enjoy the finest cuts and freshest beats as barbers and hair stylists dish out free trims courtesy of Sailor Jerry at Trims n Tunes pop-ups. First come, first served.

Dundee – Saturday, 16 March at Hard Grind, 18b Exchange St, DD1 3DL

Glasgow – Saturday, 16 March at Safe Hands, 5 Miller St, G1 1EA

Edinburgh – Saturday, 16 March at Sink & Anchor, 13 West Port, EH1 2JA

SJ Presents is three nights, three cities; a Sailor Jerry mini-tour of Scotland’s most iconic music venues, featuring special guest headliners and awesome local support acts.

Glasgow – Tuesday, 19 March, 8pm at Stereo, 22-28 Renfield Ln, G2 6PH.

Edinburgh – Wednesday, 20 March, 8pm at La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie’s Close, EH1 1HJ.

Dundee – Thursday, 21 March, 8pm @ Church, 15 Ward Road, DD1 1ND. Buy tickets.

All tickets £5 + booking fee, price includes a Sailor Jerry cocktail. 18+ only.

Ever fancied getting a piece of classic Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins inspired ink? Now’s your chance. Local tattoo shops will be hosting exclusive flash days; throw a dart at the board to determine your design. First come, first served. Flash between £30 to £50.

Glasgow – Sat 23 March at Land Ahoy, 118 Sauchiehall, G2 3DH

Dundee – Sat 23rd March at Carpe Diem, 15 Arbroath Rd, DD4 6EW

Edinburgh – Sun 24th March at Studio XIII, Jeffrey St, EH1 1DR

Sailor Jerry will be partnering with local food-heroes and the best independent barbers to offer discounts, freebies and drinks throughout the month. 500 free pizzas will be up for grabs, along with 15% discount on barber services – but you will need a password or coupon. Head to the Sailor Jerry website to retrieve them!

Food: Glasgow – Pizza Punks, Edinburgh – Civerinos, Dundee – The Giddy Goose.

Barbers: Glasgow – Safe Hands, Edinburgh – Sink & Anchor, Dundee – Hard Grind.

Scotland Unsigned is an online competition championing Scotland’s thriving music scene, in partnership with Tenement TV. Submit your demo to be in with a chance of winning £1000 worth of music equipment and a support slot at Sailor Jerry: The Castle Takeover.

More details to be announced, in the meantime keep an eye on the Sailor Jerry website

For more information on all Sailor Jerry City Takeover events and how to enter the #SJFollowTheFlash competition, visit: sailorjerry.com/en-gb/blog.