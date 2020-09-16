Year’s supply of ice cream up for grabs

ICE cream maker Equi’s has teamed up with Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight to give one customer a year’s supply of free ice cream.

Customers who buy an Equi’s product between now and the end of October will be in with a chance of winning a tub of ice cream every month for a whole year.

To be in with a chance of winning, customers must upload a picture of themselves enjoying an Equi’s product to their social media channels and tag @EquisIceCream on Facebook or Instagram along with the hashtag #Iloveequisicecream

Chris Law, head of sales and marketing at Equi’s, said: “We’ve teamed up with the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight to celebrate and recognise those who have not only helped fed those in need during these difficult times but also kept us inspired with their foodie ideas, skills and expertise.

“We’re proud to be a Scottish brand and to be able to work with local farmers and producers to create a product which we believe showcases the best that Scotland has to offer.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.