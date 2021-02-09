Winners of People’s Choice Drinks Awards revealed

Drinks enthusiasts from around the world were able to ‘attend’ the People’s Choice Drinks Awards from the comfort of their own home this year.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle handed out awards for wines and spirits for the first time this year in a virtual awards ceremony at Manchester’s Zymurgorium Distillery.

Winners in the wine competition included Kylie Minogue’s new Margaret River Australian Chardonnay in the Treat yourself White category – she was so lucky! This new premium wine is available on pre-order from March 8 at Wine Delivered where customers can add a Kylie gift card too!

As sales of ‘bag in box’ wines soared during lockdown, so did the number of boxed wines entered for the competition. The red category was won by The Wine Society’s Côtes du Rhône and the Society also scooped the award for Best Online Retailer in what must have been a bumper year for them.

A brand new ‘Belle Année’ Rosé from Mirabeau took the top slot in the white/rosé boxed field. This fresh, zingy pink is available at Waitrose at £20.70 for 2.25L.

You can see the full list of wine winners online HERE.

The nation’s appetite for gin shows no sign of waning and The Classic G&T category received a bumper crop of entries. This was won by ‘The World’s Best Gin’ No3 from Berry Brothers at £36 a bottle available from Amazon or directly from Berry Brothers HERE.

Judges tasted all the gins with a splash of classic Indian Tonic from category sponsors Double Dutch. Also making waves was an acclaimed alcohol-free gin from Salcombe distillery, New London Light.

As well as providing the eclectic backdrop for the awards ceremony, Manchester-based Zymurgorium distillery were delighted to pick up the winners medal for their Mandarin Dynasty Gin in the ‘Gin Fusion’ category as well as a runner up place for Manchester Marmalade Gin in the appropriately named ‘Out of the Ordinary’ line up. Both are available online HERE.

See the full list of spirits winners HERE.

The People’s Choice Drinks Awards is the only competition to enlist the help of enthusiastic consumers in the judging process. They are selected by an online application process and assisted by members of the drinks trade. Round two judging, selecting the winners from those shortlisted by consumers, include modern drinks communicators such as Helena Nicklin, Aidy Smith and Colin Hampden-White of The Three Drinkers, broadcast on Amazon Prime and Amelia Singer from The Wine Show, also an Amazon Prime series.

Each of the categories are based on ‘drinking moments’ which reflect the real-world experience of ordinary wine and spirits consumers.

Awards creator Janet Harrison said: ‘The awards categories are designed to resonate with the average consumer and guide them to the occasion they are buying for – even if it is just a night in with a pizza. We believe linking these awards to “drinking moments” is a simpler way of classifying wines to help busy shoppers make more informed decisions.’

Winner of the Best Supermarket Award – decided by an online consumer vote – went to Booths, the much-loved northern chain of 28 stores. This is the second year the group has scooped the title with customers citing outstanding service, particularly during the lockdown period.

Aldi also deserved recognition for its £12.99 Veuve Monsigny Brut NV Champagne and a special release Australian Shiraz won the ‘Fire up the BBQ’ category.

Watch the awards ceremony on YouTube from 5pm on Monday night HERE.